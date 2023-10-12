66º
Astros advance to ALCS: This is how H-Town is celebrating the team’s 7th consecutive ALDS win

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are advancing to the American League Championship Series, defeating the Minnesota Twins 3-2.

Hundreds of people showed up at Karbach Brewing Co. in northwest Houston to watch the game on the big screen. In the ninth inning, when the Astros secured the win, the crowd erupted.

Social media users were also quick to celebrate the Houston Astros as they secured their seventh ticket to the ALCS.

See what they’re saying below:

“The @astros have 100% earned this. Justin Verlander being here is HUGE. Jose Abreu being here is HUGE. This TEAM KNOWS BALL! Congratulations Dusty and the entire coaching staff!” said @HTownWheelhouse.

