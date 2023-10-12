Astros advance to ALCS: This is how H-Town is celebrating the team’s 7th consecutive ALDS win

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are advancing to the American League Championship Series, defeating the Minnesota Twins 3-2.

Hundreds of people showed up at Karbach Brewing Co. in northwest Houston to watch the game on the big screen. In the ninth inning, when the Astros secured the win, the crowd erupted.

GAME RECAP: Houston Astros defeat Minnesota Twins 3-2; become ALDS champions

Social media users were also quick to celebrate the Houston Astros as they secured their seventh ticket to the ALCS.

See what they’re saying below:

“The @astros have 100% earned this. Justin Verlander being here is HUGE. Jose Abreu being here is HUGE. This TEAM KNOWS BALL! Congratulations Dusty and the entire coaching staff!” said @HTownWheelhouse.

Congratulations to our @astros to winning the ALDS and heading to their seventh straight ALCS.



They wanted Houston and we have answered by just playing our way.



Congratulations @DustyBaker70 and our team. #HoustonProud #Ready2Reign https://t.co/vpxwMddQWF — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) October 12, 2023

I can’t stand the Astros, but I am genuinely happy for Jose Abreu. If there is anyone who deserves to have postseason success, it is him. pic.twitter.com/uipEceBuMg — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) October 12, 2023

The ALCS will henceforth be called the Annual Astros Invitational. pic.twitter.com/Pgqzp0yTyx — 3-0 DINGERS (@HighestTower411) October 12, 2023