Get your gear, ‘Stros! Where to get ALDS championship gear in Houston

HOUSTON – The Astros beat the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night winning the American League Division Series.

That means new gear, y’all!

Astros fans, if you’re looking to add a new 2023 ALDS t-shirt or hat, places such as Academy and the Astros Team Store will have some in stock. The Astros Team Store will have extended postseason hours.

Here’s what you need to know:

Astros Team Store

Located at Minute Maid Park.

Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. / Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Academy Sports & Outdoors

Multiple locations. Hours may vary.

Click here to purchase online.

Fans, are you planning to get your new gear? Tell us in the comments below!

