2 friends to pass out 1K gold crowns during postseason Astros home games to support King Tuck

HOUSTON – Two best friends plan to pass out 1,000 gold crowns during every Houston Astros postseason home game in honor of Kyle Tucker, who is the team’s outfielder.

“We go to almost every game that we can, and we’re sitting in section 153 right behind Kyle Tucker, so he quickly became our favorite player,” Amber Stolz said.

Meet best friends and Astros season ticket holders, Stephanie Concialdi and Amber Stoltz.

Both share a love for Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker, or King Tuck, as he’s known!

“We thought it would be just really cool to have the whole section with gold crowns, like in his honor,” Stoltz said.

It was last postseason, the King Tuck Crown Craze began and since then, it’s taken off.

“We’re at 24,000 that (we’ve) purchased,” Concialdi said.

Concialdi and Stoltz bring them to every Astros game they attend!

“We’ve gotten to know all the security at the gates, you know, because they go through all your bags. They’re like, ‘Oh, the crown girls. It’s okay. They’re fine,’” Stoltz said.

Tucker seems to be on the shy side, but even he has acknowledged their support.

“When he walks out, you know, to take the field for the first time, we kind of get a little wave,” Stoltz said.

The duo hopes to spread love for King Tuck and the Astros.

“It’s just a paper crown, but it brings so much joy to some people, you know? I never thought that it would get as big as it has, but yeah, it’s fun doing it. It’s fun putting a smile on people’s face. Then at the same time, when Tucker comes out, he sees all of his fans out there supporting him,” Stoltz said.

Their love for Kyle Tucker runs deep, Concialdi named her cat Tucker!