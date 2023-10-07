Houston Astros ready for American League Division Series game 1 on Saturday

The stage is set for the Houston Astros’ ALDS game one on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON – The stage is set for the Houston Astros’ American League Division Series game one on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Fans are encouraged to wear orange to the game. A special postseason Street Fest will begin around 1 p.m.

Fans must have a game ticket to attend. The event includes live music, food trucks, inflatables, games and more. This is the Astros seventh consecutive postseason appearance. The reigning World Series champions are going up against the Minnesota Twins.

There are limited tickets available, so fans are asked to secure those ahead of the game. If you have tickets, it’s best to get there early.

You can stock up on postseason gear and have plenty of time to get to your seats.

The roof of the stadium will also be closed this afternoon.

Saturday is the first of three home games for the Astros. Mattress Mack will be throwing out the first pitch at 3:45 p.m.

