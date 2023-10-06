BLING, BLING, BLING: Get your customized Astros gear ahead of playoffs

Need some new Astros gear?

HOUSTON – A local dynamic duo is creating unique outfits and accessories for the most fabulous Astros fans!

“It’s so much fun. We meet so many different people. Absolutely. We get to go all over the city, all over the state,” said Debbie Rank.

From jackets and hats to jewelry and purses, Two Tequila Sisters have everything for the ultimate fan!

“Whatever your requests are, nothing’s too big or too small. And we’re, you know, lots of fun and laid back,” said Eryn Elliot.

Longtime friends and neighbors Elliot and Rank are the duo behind Two Tequila Sisters, which they started back in 2017.

Their specialty is denim jackets.

“Custom patches, photo patches. I mean, literally, the sky’s the limit,” said Elliot. “Every single one, even the ones that are not custom, they’re all different.”

The hottest jackets right now are anything Astros and anything bling!

“You quickly learn that you need to expand. So now, we literally can customize your outfit from head to toe,” said Elliot.

While the pair works out of a home studio, you can find their merchandise at The Hive in Rice Village.

“We have all different kinds of Astros merchandise, we have purses, hats and colored Mexican blouses. We also make vests,” said Rank.

The Hive is a pop-up collective featuring 12 local businesses, each one helping the other.

Gretchen Gilliam is one of the owners.

“This is the perfect gift store because if you can’t come in here and find something for a special friend, then you might need to get a new friend,” said Gilliam.

The Hive has custom jewelry, candles, home decor and clothing, but right now, you can find a lot of orange and blue to cheer on our Astros in style!

You can find them at https://www.twotequilasisters.com.