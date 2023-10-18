Superstitious? Houston Astros fans reveal their superstitions amid ALCS

Houston Astros mascot Orbit waves to the crowd during the Houston Astros Victory Parade on November 3, 2017, in Houston.

Astros fans are in need of luck as the team could use all the help and support they can get to win big in Arlington this week.

Many people may go to quirky or extreme lengths to follow superstitions, which they believe will help the Astros to victory.

There may be many stinky fans come the end of the series as not washing clothes seems to be the most popular superstition.

Here’s a list of some superstitions we came across that still hold true since our 2017 World Series run.

Eating the same meals every night - Some fans would rather eat leftovers during the playoffs.

Put a lucky hat on your dog - One fan put one of his lucky hats on his dog, and it apparently sparked a home run!

Doing the same thing over and over -- Keeping a routine never felt so good.

Don’t interrupt when the Astros are at bat -- there’s a reason why the crowd goes silent when the Astros are batting.

Don’t do laundry...at least until it’s ALL over -- Hopefully you have an extra Astros jersey.

ASTROS FANS, do you have a superstition you want to share? Let us know in the comments below!

