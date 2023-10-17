‘Astros’ bats need to come alive’: KPRC 2’s Randy McIlvoy looks ahead to game 3 of the ALCS, heads to Arlington

HOUSTON – How are you feeling Houston Astros nation?

Many of you woke up concerned about the Astros being swept at home by the Texas Rangers in the American League Championship Series. Are you panicking or are you just concerned right now?

The Astros have been a major disappointment at home this season, and that trend has continued in the playoffs. So far, against the Minnesota Twins and Rangers the Astros are 1 and 3 at Minute Maid Park which is unacceptable.

Now, that the series is heading to Arlington do you trust that the Astros can get it done on the road? They need to take two out of three in Arlington to guarantee that the series will come back home and get this series back to Houston.

Thinking about games 1 and 2 it is very clear that the big guns in the lineup are not delivering.

Jose Altuve is struggling just like he did last postseason, Kyle Tucker has been a no show against the Twins and Rangers so far.

Add in the likes of Jose Abreu, Chas McCormick and Jeremy Peña, all have failed to deliver consistently in the postseason this year.

Now, it’s on to game 3 Wednesday night in Arlington when the Astros start Cristian Javier against Texas right-hander Max Scherzer.

Simply put, the Astros’ bats need to come alive, and they need to hit with runners and scoring position.

Do that, and I think they’ve got a chance to get this back to Houston because they’re one of the best road teams in all of baseball. They have done it all season, and now they need to deliver when it matters most here in the ALCS.

