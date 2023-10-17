Traveling to Arlington for the ALCS? 15 things beyond baseball to keep you entertained

A general view of northside of Globe Life Field with a statue of former Texas Ranger Nolan Ryan prior a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

If your traveling to Alington for the American League Championship Series, you may be planning to spend all your pregame hours tailgating. But how about exploring some of the attractions that make the area special?

We’ve organized our recommendations by proximity to Globe Life Field.

This isn’t a comprehensive list of things to do in and around Arlington, so share your recommendations for where visitors should go in the comment section below!

Texas Live! — “Texas Live!, a partnership between The Cordish Companies and the Texas Rangers, is a dynamic $250 million world-class dining, entertainment and hospitality district nestled between the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Park and the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium in the heart of Arlington, TX.” (0.5 mi from Globe Life Field)

The International Bowling Museum — “Discover the region’s premier sports museum brimming with one-of-a-kind bowling artifacts, a unique bowling experience and a cutting-edge glimpse at the far-flung future of this global pastime. Pass through Bowling’s Hall of Fame where rare photos and vintage film clips tell the stories of bowling’s greatest legends. The International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame collects, preserves and exhibits the 5,000-year history of the worldwide sport of bowling. From the ancient Egyptians to British monarchs to an enterprising German immigrant, follow the sport’s journey from archeological digs... to American taverns... to today’s cutting-edge computer assisted training centers. No visit to the International Bowling Campus is complete without experiencing the International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame.” (1.5 mi from Globe Life Field)

Six Flags Over Texas — “Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions, including 15 world-class roller coasters like AQUAMAN: Power Wave, New Texas Giant, and Titan.” (1.9 mi from Globe Life Field)

Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park — “Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park is situated in a scenic, forested section of River Legacy Park – East. The Treetop Adventure course includes epic ziplines over the Trinity River, the largest river in North Texas. Whether an adventure junkie or nature lover, our River Legacy location offers options for all ages and fitness levels to enjoy a unique outdoor experience. The courses blend in with the wooded environment, fostering a sense of natural wonder. Creative obstacles of varying heights and levels, major ziplines, massive Tarzan swings, and treetop views leave guests with a bucket list worthy experience.” (3.2 mi from Globe Life Field)

Golf Center of Arlington — “North Texas premier destination for golf including award-winning golf range with Toptracer and TrackMan technologies, training, mini golf, events and more in Arlington.” (3.9 mi from Globe Life Field)

While you’re smack dab in the middle of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, consider visiting these top Texas attractions.

Louis Tussaud’s Palace of Wax — “The only place in the Dallas–Fort Worth area where you can come face-to-face with lifelike wax figures of your favorite characters and celebrities! Snap and share this unique star-studded experience as you navigate through Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks’ picture-perfect themed realms!” (7.1 mi from Globe Life Field)

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza — “The Museum, located within the former Texas School Book Depository building, chronicles the assassination and legacy of President John F. Kennedy.” (17.6 mi from Globe Life Field)

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth — “Founded in 1892, the Modern is the oldest museum in Texas; however, our mission has changed over the years. Today, we strive to connect audiences of all ages and backgrounds with the most compelling art and ideas of our time. Showcasing the work of historically significant, mid-career, and emerging artists, the Modern is known for its evolving collection, which is international in scope. The Museum’s holdings include influential artists from Pablo Picasso, Philip Guston, Anselm Kiefer, Martin Puryear, and Agnes Martin to Mark Bradford, Teresita Fernández, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, and Kehinde Wiley.” (18 mi from Globe Life Field)

Kimbell Art Museum — “Leaving to older and larger institutions the role of collecting broadly and in depth, the Kimbell has continued to pursue quality over quantity. Its holdings range from the third millennium B.C. to the mid-20th century and include major works by Fra Angelico, Michelangelo, Caravaggio, Bernini, Velázquez, Vigée Le Brun, Monet, Cézanne, Picasso and Matisse. The collection comprises Asian and non-Western as well as European art, and extends only to the mid-20th century in recognition that this is where the collection of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth begins, and omits American art since this is the focus of another neighboring institution, the Amon Carter Museum.” (19 mi from Globe Life Field)

Amon Carter Museum of American Art — “Located in the heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art explores the breadth and complexity of American creativity. Through an expansive collection, and by presenting world-class exhibitions, sharing dynamic events, sparking cutting-edge research, and more, we offer visitors new ways to encounter and understand American art.” (19.3 mi from Globe Life Field)

Dallas Zoo — “Located three miles south of downtown Dallas, the 106-acre Dallas Zoo is the oldest and largest zoo in Texas. Founded with just two deer and two mountain lions in 1888 as the first zoo in the Southwest, this City of Dallas-owned but privately managed zoo is a thriving example of a successful public-private partnership. As an accredited member of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) for 35 years, the Zoo provides a home for more than 2,000 animals representing over 400 species.” (19.1 mi from Globe Life Field)

Fort Worth Stockyards — “Fort Worth is where the West begins, and nothing embodies Western heritage better than the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. From the original brick walkways to the wooden corrals, every inch of the Stockyards tells the true history of Texas’s famous livestock industry.”

Medieval Times Dallas — “Travel through the mists of time to a forgotten age and a tale of devotion, courage and love—at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament. Imagine the pageantry and excitement that would have been yours as a guest of the queen ten centuries ago. That’s exactly what you will experience at North America’s most popular dinner attraction. See our electrifying show featuring heroic knights on spirited horses displaying the astounding athletic feats and thrilling swordplay that have become hallmarks of this unique entertainment experience. Enjoy a “hands-on” feast as the dynamic performance unfolds before you. A sweeping musical score and brilliant lights provide a fabulous backdrop for this spellbinding experience that blurs the boundary between fairy tale and spectacle.” (19.6 mi from Globe Life Field)

State Fair of Texas — “The State Fair of Texas is a 24-day annual event in Dallas, Texas that celebrates all things Texan.” (19.9 mi from Globe Life Field)

Autumn at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden — “The 18th annual Autumn at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, is upon us and we are excited to once again share 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash, hailing from THE pumpkin capital of Texas, Floydada, and 150,000 beautiful fall blooming plants throughout the garden. This year’s theme ‘It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown’ features the return of the Peanuts Gang, along with themed pumpkin houses that make up the acclaimed Pumpkin Village, and of course, a maze for younger visitors.” (24.4 mi from Globe Life Field)