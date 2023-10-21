Benches clear during Astros-Rangers Game 5: Fans react after Abreu, Baker, and Garcia ejected in dramatic 8th inning

Fireworks flew over Globe Life Stadium in Arlington Friday evening, and no, it’s not because the Astros won 5-4 against the Texas Rangers.
During Game 5 on the eighth inning, Astros’ reliever Bryan Abreu hit Rangers’ slugger Adolis Garcia by pitch, which led to a confrontation between him and catcher Martin Maldonado.
That caused benches and bullpens to clear on both sides.
After a 12-minute delay, umpires ejected Abreu, Astros manager Dusty Baker, and Garcia were ejected.
Many Astros fans (and Rangers fans) had many thoughts and feelings about what happened at Globe Life Field. Read their reactions below:
“The worst thing he did was wake up the Houston Astros.” - Martín Maldonado talking about his altercation with Adolis Garcia.— Brian LaLima (@BLima790) October 21, 2023
DAWG.#Ready2Reign
‘Nice going, you woke the boys up...” -- @NoContextAstros
“Dusty might drive me nuts sometimes, but I love that man. And he’s managed a great postseason thus far.” - Astros Josh
umps: you’re outta here— Adam London (@_adamlondon) October 20, 2023
dusty baker: pic.twitter.com/kwSef00M4A
This Series. Baseball needed it. Hats off to Dusty Baker, literally.” - Dinn Man
“These umpires as out of line. Maldonado, Abreu, all the Astros clearly had no interest in engaging. García had to held back by MULTIPLE people before running around the crowd to try Maldy again. Umps really think our Vets are dumb enough to get feelings hurt over a HR?” - @AstrosBatGirl
Maldonado played him like a Boss@astros @rangers pic.twitter.com/cbmRI8QyWL— Posta Haki (@HakiPosta) October 21, 2023
Baker, Abreu and Garcia all tossed because this umpire wants to show the complete control he's had over this thing from the jump. #Ready2Reign #Postseason pic.twitter.com/D9HBXAC4GP— Adam Clanton (@adamclanton) October 20, 2023