LIVE BLOG: Houston Astros take on Texas Rangers in ALCS Game 5 at Arlington

The Houston Astros are in Arlington for Game 5 of the ALCS, facing the Texas Rangers on Thursday evening.
Justin Verlander will start Game 5 for the Astros, while Jordan Montgomery will start for the Rangers.
Follow along as KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy, Sports Reporter Ari Alexander, and Digital Producer Ana Gonzalez will bring you the biggest plays and moments from the game.
Pre-Game
1:34 p.m - From Randy McIlvoy
Jose Altuve speaks out on his team’s comfort level ahead of Game 5 in Arlington.
“I think we show up ready to play everywhere we go,” he told reporters. “Every year is different.”
#Astros Jose Altuve speaking now pre game 5

3:28 p.m. - From Randy McIlvoy
Here's the #Astros ALCS Game 5 Lineup today