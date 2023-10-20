90º
LIVE BLOG: Houston Astros take on Texas Rangers in ALCS Game 5 at Arlington

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Randy McIlvoy, Sports Director

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) hits a single as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim reaches for the pitch during the second inning in Game 4 of the baseball American League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Houston Astros are in Arlington for Game 5 of the ALCS, facing the Texas Rangers on Thursday evening.

Justin Verlander will start Game 5 for the Astros, while Jordan Montgomery will start for the Rangers.

Follow along as KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy, Sports Reporter Ari Alexander, and Digital Producer Ana Gonzalez will bring you the biggest plays and moments from the game.

Pre-Game

1:34 p.m - From Randy McIlvoy

Jose Altuve speaks out on his team’s comfort level ahead of Game 5 in Arlington.

“I think we show up ready to play everywhere we go,” he told reporters. “Every year is different.”

3:28 p.m. - From Randy McIlvoy

