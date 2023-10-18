Road trip 2 Arlington: KPRC 2′s Bill Barajas finds Astros fans at Globe Life Field ahead of ALCS

ARLINGTON, Texas – KPRC 2 anchor/reporter Bill Barajas and his photographer Adrian Crooks have loaded up and hopped on I-45 headed to Arlington ahead of Game 3 of the ALCS.

Barajas and Crooks stopped by several places along I-45, including the Sam Houston monument and Buc-ees in Madisonville to find Astros fans who may head up north.

Follow along with Barajas and Crooks as he encounters some Astros fans (and maybe a few Rangers fans) in Arlington in the video above.

