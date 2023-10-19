Jose Altuve sent the Houston Astros to the World Series on this day 4 years ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros hits a walk-off two-run home run to win game six of the American League Championship Series 6-4 against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston literally loves Jose Altuve, and Jose Altuve loves hitting home runs. Wednesday night’s Game 3 home run was a great example of what he does best.

But while we await Thursday night’s Game 4 in Arlington, many Astros fans are recalling that time Altuve sent the Astros to the World Series with a 2-run home run on Oct. 19, 2019.

And, it was a nail-biter, too!

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 19: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros is lifted in celebration during the trophy presentation after Game Six of the League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

What made this moment special for fans?

It was Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. It was the bottom of the ninth, with two outs, and both the Astros and Yankees were tied 4-4. George Springer was on first base. Aroldis Chapman was pitching.

And here comes Jose Altuve.

He was 1 for 3 during Game 6 of the series. The crowd grew louder as he stepped on the plate. Aroldis Chapman throws two balls and one strike.

And then...SLAM! The crowd went WILD.

“Altuve... JUST SENT THE ASTROS TO THE WORLD SERIES!” the announcer said.

The game was over. Final score: 6-4.

The Yankees, and Chapman’s unforgettable disappointed face, were sent home.

Many Astros fans say this particular moment is so special and iconic. Some go as far as saying, “This lives in my head rent-free.”

Do you remember this spectacular moment? What is your favorite Astros moment? Tell us in the comments below.

