LIVE BLOG: Astros vs. Rangers in Game 3 of ALCS

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 18: The Houston Astros warm up prior to Game Three of the American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on October 18, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are in Arlington for Game 3 of the ALCS, facing the Texas Rangers on Wednesday evening.

The Rangers lead the series 2-0 with five games to go. The Astros need four to win.

Christian Javier is expected as the starting pitcher for the Astros, and Max Scherzer for the Rangers.

Follow along as KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy, Sports Reporter Ari Alexander, and Digital Producer Ana Gonzalez will bring you the biggest plays and moments from the game.

Wednesday night’s game begins at 7:03 p.m.

1st Inning

7:03 p.m. Astros due up to bat. Jose Altuve first at-bat with a fly-out. Scherzer strikes out Michael Brantley, who moved up second in the batting order. 2 outs. Alex Bregman flies it out.

7:10 p.m. Christian Javier enters the mound. Rangers’ Marcus Semien pops out to Altuve, and Corey Seager flies out to Mauricio Dubon. Evan Carter strikes out.

2nd Inning

7:17 p.m. Yordan Alvarez due up. He was hit-by-pitch with a cutter on the back foot. He was briefly checked out and sent to first base. Jose Abreu was struck out by Scherzer. 1 out.

Kyle Tucker next up. He was sent to first base while Alvarez moved to 2nd. Mauricio Dubon is next. He hits a single toward left field and stops at 1st base. All bases are loaded.

Jeremy Pena is next. He flies it out. Bases remain loaded with 2 outs.

Martin Maldonado is next. Max Scherzer throws a wild pitch, leading Alvarez to score at home. Score is now 1-0.

7:28 p.m. Maldonado singles to left field. Kyle Tucker and Mauricio Dubon score home. Maldonado is out at 2nd. Score is now 3-0.

7:30 p.m.