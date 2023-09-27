These are some of Houston Texans legend JJ Watt’s favorite local restaurants

HOUSTON – Houston is known for our diverse food scene and former Texans legend JJ Watt indulged in a lot of great spots when he lived in the city.

Watt will be back in town this weekend for his induction into the Texans Ring of Honor.

Here are some local eateries he loves going to when he’s in H-Town, according to his X account and the KPRC 2 Sports team:

Kata Robata

Island Grill

B&B Butchers

Eloise Nichols

El Tiempo

Breakfast Klub

Taste of Texas

Killen’s BBQ

Pappadeaux

Turkey Leg Hut

Bagel Bob’s

Kenny & Ziggy’s

Romano’s

JJ Watt speaks out after Texans Ring of Honor induction announcement: ‘Can’t wait to reunite!’

Watt, who was brought on to the team in 2011, will join retired former Pro Bowl wide receiver and Hall of Fame candidate Andre Johnson in the Texans’ Ring of Honor, along with Bob McNair, the late owner and founder of the AFC South franchise.

Do you feel like we missed any restaurants? Let us know in the comments.

MORE STORIES ON J.J. WATT