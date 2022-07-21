‘We’ll help’: Former Texans star JJ Watt stops Houston area woman from selling shoes, jersey to help pay for grandfather’s funeral

Former Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt is helping a Houston area woman during her family’s time of need.

A fan named Jennifer Simpson took to social media on Wednesday to sell a pair of Watt’s women’s edition Reebok sneakers and his jersey, in addition to baked goods, in an effort to help raise funds for her grandfather’s funeral.

Simpson said she tagged Watt in the post, who later responded, saying, “Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss.”

Celebrity Loni Love chimed in, offering to help with the costs as well.

“I’m with JJ.. I’ll help.. is there a go fund me?” Loni replied.

Simpson told KPRC 2 reporter Re’Chelle Turner that her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for his funeral.

Simpson said she is also a teacher and had an Amazon list posted on social media. Since posting to Twitter about her grandfather’s funeral, she’s received an overwhelming amount of support from people who have helped her purchase some items.