‘My last ever NFL home game’: Former Texans star JJ Watt announces retirement on social media

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt walks to his sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Defensive end and former Houston Texans star JJ Watt has announced that Sunday was his “last ever” NFL home game.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Watt announced his retirement, saying, “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game.”

He continued, saying, “My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

This comes after Watt reportedly made a tearful exit after Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers in which the Arizona Cardinals lost.

In October 2022, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation.

According to NBC Sports, Watt will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He was the Texans’ first-round draft pick in 2011, the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017, a five-time first-team All-Pro, and twice the league leader in sacks.

Watt was released from the Texans in February 2021. In a social media post, Watt indicated that the decision was mutual, and he has nothing but love for the city that was his home for 10 years.

