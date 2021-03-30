JJ Watt has big love for Houston, Coogs; This is what people are saying about former H-town favorite with love that just won’t quit

J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans announced his departure from the team on Feb. 12, 2021. He and the McNairs have mutually agreed to part ways.

HOUSTON – Former Houston Texans star player J.J. Watt is still claiming Houston as his own.

The fact was most apparent on Monday night as the University of Houston Cougars clawed their way into the Final Four and Watt was along for the journey, tweeting a photo of himself wearing a Cougars shirt and sending out his reflections during and after the game.

This game has National Championship level intensity.



This 4th quarter is about to be WILD!!!#ncaaW — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 30, 2021

What. A. Game.



Have to wonder what that 4th quarter looks like if DiDi Richards doesn’t go out with the injury, but man what a game.



Incredible matchup. #ncaaW — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 30, 2021

Here’s what people were saying about Watt’s ongoing Houston intensity on social media:

You're a class act @JJWatt... It's great to see, especially in today's messed-up world! Wishing you all the best in life! Good luck in AZ!

(This coming from a @UHouston alumnus originally from #NYC and a huge @Giants fan.) — David Barlaam (@AcquireTalent) March 30, 2021

Still love you JJ. Go Coogs — LauraC (@LauraC529) March 30, 2021

Repping Houston for life pic.twitter.com/K4NzaXKHSg — Visual Pictures (@Daf5162) March 29, 2021

You'll always be remembered here in Texas and be missed — @missy.vaz333 (@255210832ce848f) March 29, 2021

