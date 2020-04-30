JJ Watt dropped in on Zoom meetings and it’s internet gold

HOUSTON – Since we are all stuck at home, we have been finding new ways to hang out, meet or do business. One of the most popular ways has been through Zoom.

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt decided to explore the wonderful world of online meetings and shared a post to Twitter announcing he would be dropping in on some calls.

He got tons of requests and Watt delivered.

Thanks for having me.



Best wishes to you guys this season! https://t.co/j5XSERSrLF — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 29, 2020

For anyone that was wondering 😂 pic.twitter.com/9doUUyip8W — Nate Verstegen (@VerstegenNate) April 29, 2020

Watt crashed several meetings and came to one conclusion:

“After dropping in on about 20 random meetings, all I can say is that there is a WIDE range of Zoom meeting types.”