‘He will be a great coach’: JJ Watt endorses 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as next Texans head coach

HOUSTON – The search for the next Houston Texans coach is heating up, and JJ Watt tweeted his support for one candidate: DeMeco Ryans.

Ryans, who played for the Texans from 2006 to 2011 and then with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012 to 2015, was the seventh candidate to be interviewed for the head coach position.

He is currently the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

In a tweet, Watt recalled the time he bought his first house during his Texans rookie season across the street from Ryans.

As rookie in Houston, I bought my first house across the street from DeMeco because if Meco thought it was the right place to live, it was the right place to live for me.



Captain, leader, smart, tough, personable, crushed it as DC…



He will be a great head coach. https://t.co/OjUdnUxVR6 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 21, 2023

According to KPRC 2 Sports Contributor Aaron Wilson, the former Texans team captain checks a lot of boxes and rose to the top of the list of potential candidates.

“He’s a great teacher,” a 49ers defensive player told KPRC 2. “He’s a great coach, great person. He’s different than your typical coach. He played the game at a very high level and he’s able to relate that to his players. Yes, he’s special. He’s a great leader.”

Ryans’ former teammate, JJ Watt, agrees.

“Captain, leader, smart, tough, personable, crushed it as (defensive coordinator),” he wrote on Twitter. “He will be a great head coach.”