10 times we fell in love with Kealia Ohai and J.J. Watt
HOUSTON – So many questions are swirling in our heads after news broke Monday that the Houston Dash traded Kealia Ohai to Chicago.
Ohai’s career will certainly continue in grand fashion with the Chicago Red Stars, but will the trade force the soccer star and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt into a long-distance relationship? Will they buy a home in Chicago? Will J.J. Watt consider options that would lead to returning to his home state of Wisconsin to be closer to Ohai?
So many questions, but we’re comforted -- for the moment at least -- in the existence of private jets and frequent flyer miles -- and, of course, those epic romantic social media posts the couple has shared over the years.
Here are 10 moments we fell in love with Ohai and Watt as a couple.
1. Their engagement
Of course, this moment won our hearts. After months of speculation about the couple’s future, Watt popped the question in spectacular fashion at sunset.
2. Full-body pajamas
It was a little silly and a lot of fun. The couple looked extremely cozy in their full-body pajamas.
3. Miniature Watt and Ohai versions
Watt posted a photo of a little boy and girl holding hands while wearing Watt and Ohai jerseys. You’ll definitely say “aww” at this one.
4. Meeting their dogs
Watt and Ohai introduced their dogs, Tex and Finley, on Instagram, and ever since, the dogs have slowly taken over the couple’s Houston-area home. Here they are as adorable puppies.
5. First public photo
Watt shared his first public photo with Ohai in January 2017 for Ohai’s birthday. The sweet, simple selfie with the soccer star garnered more than 130,000 likes on Instagram.
6. Meeting and spending time with family
There’s nothing sweeter than seeing Ohai and Watt together with their families. Here’s an extremely adorable photo with Watt’s grandma and great-grandma from 2018.
7. Traveling to Italy
The couple took an extremely romantic vacation to Italy in 2018. From Rome to Venice, the couple shared their experiences at the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain and amid the posh decadence of hotels in the country.
View this post on Instagram
being an athlete, the Colosseum has always been the ultimate destination for me to visit. I had my first chance a few years ago with @wattsup34 and @_tjwatt42 and today I had the opportunity to visit once again with Kea and it is no less breathtaking the second time around. The structure itself is such an incredible marvel in its own right, but then to consider what went on inside its walls and beneath its floors, it truly is an amazing piece of history. Thankfully there are no lions or swords in our modern day arenas (imagine the fine on that) but the spirit of competition remains. It’s been a rough two years in the arena for me, but I am more excited and more confident than ever about what lies ahead. “Falling down is how we grow. Staying down is how we die.”
8. Nursing each other back to health
Watt and Ohai have faced some serious sports injuries in their time together, and have nursed each other back to health each time. Watt, in particular, has struggled with, at least, a broken leg, knee surgery and a torn pectoral muscle in the time he’s dated Ohai. Ohai missed part of the 2017 season with an ACL sprain and meniscus tear in her left knee, which required surgery.
View this post on Instagram
Your recovery from this injury has inspired me, motivated me and made me appreciate you even more than I already had! I could not be more proud of you and the woman that you are. You have worked so hard and put so much energy and effort into this comeback, I couldn’t be happier for you today! I hope that you enjoy every second and have an absolute blast doing what you love on that field again!!! I love you!! @kealiamae
9. Candids for Valentine’s Day
How could you not love this couple? Seriously.
10. All dressed up and sweet words
Through the dark times of injury and recovery, the pair got gussied up and looked amazing, despite injury. And Watt gets extra points for calling Ohai his queen.
What moment did we miss? Share your favorite Watt-Ohai moments with us in the comments.
