10 times we fell in love with Kealia Ohai and J.J. Watt

HOUSTON – So many questions are swirling in our heads after news broke Monday that the Houston Dash traded Kealia Ohai to Chicago.

Ohai’s career will certainly continue in grand fashion with the Chicago Red Stars, but will the trade force the soccer star and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt into a long-distance relationship? Will they buy a home in Chicago? Will J.J. Watt consider options that would lead to returning to his home state of Wisconsin to be closer to Ohai?

So many questions, but we’re comforted -- for the moment at least -- in the existence of private jets and frequent flyer miles -- and, of course, those epic romantic social media posts the couple has shared over the years.

Here are 10 moments we fell in love with Ohai and Watt as a couple.

1. Their engagement

Of course, this moment won our hearts. After months of speculation about the couple’s future, Watt popped the question in spectacular fashion at sunset.

2. Full-body pajamas

It was a little silly and a lot of fun. The couple looked extremely cozy in their full-body pajamas.

3. Miniature Watt and Ohai versions

Watt posted a photo of a little boy and girl holding hands while wearing Watt and Ohai jerseys. You’ll definitely say “aww” at this one.

4. Meeting their dogs

Watt and Ohai introduced their dogs, Tex and Finley, on Instagram, and ever since, the dogs have slowly taken over the couple’s Houston-area home. Here they are as adorable puppies.

5. First public photo

Watt shared his first public photo with Ohai in January 2017 for Ohai’s birthday. The sweet, simple selfie with the soccer star garnered more than 130,000 likes on Instagram.

6. Meeting and spending time with family

There’s nothing sweeter than seeing Ohai and Watt together with their families. Here’s an extremely adorable photo with Watt’s grandma and great-grandma from 2018.

7. Traveling to Italy

The couple took an extremely romantic vacation to Italy in 2018. From Rome to Venice, the couple shared their experiences at the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain and amid the posh decadence of hotels in the country.

8. Nursing each other back to health

Watt and Ohai have faced some serious sports injuries in their time together, and have nursed each other back to health each time. Watt, in particular, has struggled with, at least, a broken leg, knee surgery and a torn pectoral muscle in the time he’s dated Ohai. Ohai missed part of the 2017 season with an ACL sprain and meniscus tear in her left knee, which required surgery.

9. Candids for Valentine’s Day

How could you not love this couple? Seriously.

10. All dressed up and sweet words

Through the dark times of injury and recovery, the pair got gussied up and looked amazing, despite injury. And Watt gets extra points for calling Ohai his queen.

What moment did we miss? Share your favorite Watt-Ohai moments with us in the comments.