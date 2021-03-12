See the JJ Watt tweet rekindling love in Houstonians’ hearts

J.J. Watt is introduced to the crowd before playing the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on December 30, 2018, in Houston, Texas.

As quickly as J.J. Watt broke the hearts of Houstonians upon departing from the Texans, he has healed them with just three words.

Watt reciprocated Houstonians’ never-ending love for him, claiming Houston as his home despite him leaving to join the Arizona Cardinals.

“I’m from Houston,” Watt said in response to a Twitter user warning him of Arizona summers. “713 taught me how to handle that heat no problem...”

I’m from Houston.



713 taught me how to handle that heat no problem. Even threw in the humidity for an extra challenge.



No worries here, let’s ride. https://t.co/HhJ2JnLDDl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 12, 2021

Although a Wisconsin native, Watt has a history as Houston’s hometown hero.

Throughout his time in Houston, the former Texans defensive end came to the rescue, raising millions of dollars to help Houstonians during several disastrous events.