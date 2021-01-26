64ºF

Houston Texans’ JJ Watt to appear on Fallon Tonight Tuesday

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Make sure you tune into the Fallon Tonight Show Tuesday as Houston Texans’ JJ Watt is expected to make an appearance.

Watt, as well as actress Susan Sarandon, are supposed to be in Tuesday night’s lineup.

The Fallon Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon, can be watched at 10:35 p.m. on Channel 2.

