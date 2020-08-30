JJ Watt hints at interest in ownership, promotes women’s sports

J.J. Watt does not want to hear your knock on women’s sports. Watt is married to Chicago Red Stars’ Kealia Ohai Watt, an accomplished athlete in her own right.

On Sunday, Watt took to Twitter to express potential ownership interest in a National Women’s Soccer League franchise, the Utah Royals.

“I’m interested,” Watt responded.

When a Twitter user expressed Watt would lose money, he provided a thought-provoking response.

“I see a club with a great fan base, fantastic facilities in a beautiful setting and most importantly a women’s team that can continue to help grow and amplify not only soccer, but women’s sports as a whole in this country,” Watt wrote.

Bravo, J.J.