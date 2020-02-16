'Best day of my life’: Check out these sweet wedding photos J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai shared

HOUSTON – J.J. Watt shared several photos Sunday morning of his beautiful wedding ceremony with Kealia Watt on social media to show the world the “best day of (his) life.”

The couple tied the knot over Valentine’s Day weekend in the Bahamas, shocking many fans.

Watt took to social media to admire his bride on their wedding day.

Top photos of Mr. and Mrs. Kealia Watt’s wedding:

Best day of my life.

Without question.

❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/hEfQ1N4Bl9 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 16, 2020

Kealia also shared their wedding photos, saying, “The best day of my life <3 I love you forver.”

The best day of my life❤️ I love you forever @JJWatt @CorbinGurkin pic.twitter.com/fPplBLKX3B — Kealia Ohai (@KealiaOhai) February 16, 2020

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo also shared a photo with the newlyweds after helping them get their marriage license.

So excited for Kealia and JJ! I was able to play a small role in helping them get their marriage license from the Harris County Clerk. They are such an inspiration on and off the field! Posted by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Sunday, February 16, 2020

