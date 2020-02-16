From heartbreaks to congratulations. See how fans react after Kealia Ohai and J.J. Watt tie the knot

HOUSTON – Welp, J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai are officially off the market after the couple got hitched over Valentine’s Day weekend in the Bahamas.

J.J. Watt posted photos of their wedding ceremony Sunday morning. Fans reacted on Twitter by congratulating the couple, while some were heartbroken over the surprise wedding.

See the reactions below:

As if v day wasnt hard enough....jj watt just got married apparently?! Ive had enough. — Jazmine 🌸🖤💀 (@_shutterrbug_) February 16, 2020

That horrible, cacaphonous wailing sound you hear? 1,000,000 cats in a room full of rocking chairs. No, it's 100s of 1,000s of women waking to the news that @JJWatt has married @KealiaOhai. Congratulations. May you spend the rest of your lives happily together. — DeplorableTXVoter (@txbikerguy1961) February 16, 2020

This is what happiness looks like!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️So happy for you both! Congratulations!!🥂 — Tonya Watts (@TonyaW0805) February 16, 2020

Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Watt🎊Love is a beautiful thing! Wishing you both a lifetime of Happiness and Blessings💞 — Jennifer Bledsoe (@KBBbabe) February 16, 2020

My advice is never go to bed upset with each other and always give her tacos. — coronitacora (@NCoronitaB) February 16, 2020

Take her last name. I’m tired of people ignoring her in your presence. In attendance tonight “J.J. Watt and his girl friend...” Plus J.J. Ohai has a nice ring to it. And everyone will have to buy new jerseys — Will Rollon (@WillRollon) February 16, 2020

If anyone deserves happiness for what they do in the world, its JJ watt. Congrats on getting married! The man deserves all the best! — James Rampage (@UofMRampage) February 16, 2020

Congratulations JJ Watt. You're a role model on and off the field and you inspire millions of people around the world, me included. All the best in your new journey ♥️💍👫🏈🇺🇸😊 — Zébron Nyirenda (@mczebron) February 16, 2020

Kealia Ohai marries football boyfriend. Congrats @JJWatt and @KealiaOhai. — Donopolis of Rivia (@Donopolis1) February 16, 2020

JJ WATT GOT MARRIED W/O ANY WARNING YESTERDAY. Goodnight. Goodbye. I am done for the day. — Haily Bushore (@HailyBushore) February 16, 2020

Also REAL upset I didn’t know JJ Watt was getting married.. — Sarrah Bailey Mains (@Sarrahbailey00) February 16, 2020

