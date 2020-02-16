Are J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai getting hitched in the Bahamas this weekend?

Houston Texans defensive end JJ. Watt and former Houston Dash star, current Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Ohai are reportedly tying the knot in the Bahamas this weekend, according to a report from TMZ.

According to TMZ’s report, the couple’s family and friends are gathering at a hotel in the Bahamas ahead of the nuptials, planned for Saturday.

Earlier this week, Watt and Ohai applied for their marriage license in Harris County, TMZ reported.

And over the past few days, Watt has taken to Instagram to share several pictures of himself and Ohai in the Bahamas.

The power couple got engaged in May 2019.

The couple went public with their relationship in January 2017 after quietly dating for about a year.