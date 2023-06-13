J.J. Watt speaks out after Texans Ring of Honor induction announcement: ‘Can’t wait to reunite!’

HOUSTON – A Houston Texans legend is set to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.

On Monday, the Texans announced that retired star defensive end J.J. Watt will receive the honor on Oct. 1 in a home game at NRG Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a tweet, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year said he is “Humbled, honored and excited to be back.”

“Can’t say I ever expected to build a bond so strongly with a city I had never been to, but man did we ever,” Watt wrote. “I am forever grateful. H-Town is and will forever be family. Can’t wait to reunite!”

Watt, who was brought on to the team in 2011, joins retired former Pro Bowl wide receiver and Hall of Fame candidate Andre Johnson in the Texans’ Ring of Honor, along with Bob McNair, the late owner and founder of the AFC South franchise.

“I’m still finalizing things, working on things. The number one thing I want to do is spend time with my family and enjoy being a dad,” he said during an interview Tuesday. “Anything that I do,

especially this fall, is going to be in a limited role.”

And while NFL ownership is “interesting” to Watt, he said he’d rather spend his time where he can make more of an impact.

“When you talk ownership, you talk your ability to do something to make an impact, to actually have some sort of input and say and ability and I mean, when you’re talking a five, $6 billion endeavor, I mean, the reality of the situation is that’s financially massively out of my realm,” he said. “There’s not really an actual space to be able to have any input or to have any say. If that opportunity were to present itself where there actually was a meaningful way to do so, I would absolutely be up for it, but as of right now, I would rather spend my time somewhere where I can actually help make a difference.”

Watt said he’s excited to get back in front of the Houston fans.

“Every single time I step foot in the city of Houston, it feels like I’m surrounded by my family,” Watt said. “So to have my actual family there on that day, playing against T.J. and the Steelers will be great. I’m looking forward to it and I can’t wait to get back in front of that crowd.”

Watt commented on his mutual release from the Texans, saying he always knew he would “reunite” with the team.

“They’ve done it first class the whole way and I appreciate that,” he said. “I mean, I haven’t even filled out or done any retirement papers or anything. I’ve just, I don’t really feel the need to sign a one-day contract or anything. It’s just a piece of paper.”

Watt said that becoming a father also contributed to his decision to retire from the NFL.

“It’s certainly a big part of it,” he said. “I mean it is the best thing in the entire world. It’s a lot of work, don’t get me wrong. It’s tiring but it is the greatest thing in the entire world.”

Watt said he looks forward to spending more time with his son, Koa James, and wife Kealia Ohai.

