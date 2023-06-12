Texans to induct JJ Watt into Ring of Honor

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) plays against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

HOUSTON – One week after delivering a cryptic tease on social media, the Texans revealed Monday morning that they are inducting retired star defensive end J.J. Watt into their Ring of Honor.

Watt will be inducted Oct. 1 in a home game at NRG Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watt’s younger brother, T.J. Watt, is a standout outside linebacker for the Steelers and a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“Damn, I’m proud to be a Texan,” Watt said in a video released by the team. “I’m thankful. I’m grateful. I’m unbelievably excited to be coming home. Let’s get back together H-town, I love you.”

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and former Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year who ended his career this season with the Arizona Cardinals, Watt joins retired former Pro Bowl wide receiver and Hall of Fame candidate Andre Johnson in the Texans’ Ring of Honor along with Bob McNair, the late owner and founder of the AFC South franchise.

“We are so excited to have J.J. Watt join the Ring of Honor as our third member,” the McNair family, including Cal McNair, Janice McNair and Hannah McNair, said in a statement. “Everybody knows how much J.J. means to our family, the Texans organization and the entire City of Houston. He is one of the most dominant players in NFL history and he created a unique and irreplaceable bond with our fans. J.J. has always kept a special place in Houston’s heart and we’re thrilled to welcome him back. On the behalf of the entire organization, we can’t wait to give J.J. and his family the celebration he deserves on October 1st.”

Watt, 34, a former first-round draft pick from Wisconsin, joined the Texans in 2011 and is regarded as one of the top defensive linemen in NFL history. He was a five-time All-Pro selection and a six-time Pro Bowl selection, who led the NFL in sacks twice and tackles for losses three times. He finished his career with 586 tackles, 114 1/2 sacks, 195 tackles for losses, 27 forced fumbles and 17 fumble recoveries.

JJ Watt (@jjwatt) is calling it a career and a Hall of Fame one at that.



During Tuesday's sportscast I looked back on some of his best moments as a Houston Texan.@apollotexans | @indepthtexans pic.twitter.com/6LIJ0NesfJ — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) December 28, 2022

With his signature pass rush moves, Watt established new franchise records with 101 sacks, 25 forced fumbles, 26 multi-sack games, 16 fumble recoveries and 281 quarterback hits. Watt’s four seasons with 15 sacks or higher is the second most by any NFL player since 1982, ranking behind his idol, Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White.

Watt caught three touchdown passes on offense during the 2014 season for the Texans.

The son of a firefighter and a building operations vice president, Watt grew up in Pewaukee, Wisconsin outside of Milwaukee. He transferred from Central Michigan where he played tight end and became a full-time defensive end for the Wisconsin Badgers, earning a scholarship after originally walking on to the Big Ten Conference powerhouse.

At Wisconsin, Watt won multiple awards, including the Ronnie Lott trophy.

With the Texans, he earned his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year crown in 2012 as he finished the season with 20 1/2 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Prior to the 2014 season, Watt signed a $100 million six-year contract extension that made him the NFL’s highest paid non-quarterback at the time.

He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the second time.

In 2015, Watt earned the honor again as he led the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks.

Watt overcame serious injuries, including undergoing back surgery in 2016 to repair a herniated disc. He suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg in 2017. In 2019, Watt tore his pectoral. It was believed to be a season-ending injury, but he returned for the playoffs and sacked Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in a playoff victory at NRG Stadium.

In 2017, Watt, a noted philanthropist, helped raise over $41 million to aid those impacted by the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey. His initial GoFundMe donation of $100,000 grew rapidly as Watt spread awareness about the cause.

Watt’s final season playing for the Texans was in 2020 and he recorded his 100th career sack and returned an interception for a touchdown. On Feb. 12, 2021, Watt, frustrated by the state of a losing franchise, requested and was granted his release before joining the Cardinals as a free agent on a two-year $28 million contract.

Watt recorded two sacks in his final NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers after experiencing atrial fibrillation and having his heart shocked back into rhythm earlier last season. He finished his final NFL season with 39 tackles, 18 for losses, 12 1/2 sacks and one forced fumble.

In retirement, Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, have become new minority investors in Burnley F.C., a Premier League English soccer team. They are the parents of a son named Koa James Watt.

When Watt announced his retirement on Twitter, Watt wrote: “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.