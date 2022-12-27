51º

‘Thank you, JJ Watt’: Social media reacts to JJ Watt announcing his retirement

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) plays catch with fans prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Messages began to pour through social media channels after former Texans star and current Arizona Cardinals DE JJ Watt announced he will retire after this season.

The announcement was made via social media on Tuesday.

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate and reflect on Watt’s memorable football career. Here’s what they had to say below:

Do you have a message for JJ Watt before he retires from football? Tell us in the comments below.

