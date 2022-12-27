‘Thank you, JJ Watt’: Social media reacts to JJ Watt announcing his retirement

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Messages began to pour through social media channels after former Texans star and current Arizona Cardinals DE JJ Watt announced he will retire after this season.

The announcement was made via social media on Tuesday.

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate and reflect on Watt’s memorable football career. Here’s what they had to say below:

JJ Watt slander will not be tolerated. Easily top-five Houston athlete all-time. Argue with your sister. — Will thinks Brantley hits .455 next year (@Shxpr316) December 27, 2022

Hopefully once JJ Watt retires he can come back and do HEB commercials again. Real cinema. — De'Vion Hinton (@LordDexHinton) December 27, 2022

JJ Watt should have played his whole career in Houston. Shame on Bill O'Brien and Cal McNair for messing that up — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) December 27, 2022

This question always gets asked when a good player retires so I’ll go ahead and answer it, yes JJ Watt is absolutely first ballot HOF — Common Austin W (@BigBoyYoder) December 27, 2022

JJ Watt is one of the best to ever play the game, so glad we got to see him play here! He deserves a wonderful retirement ! Thanks for being you JJ 💙🫡 — Kourt17 (@Kourt17) December 27, 2022

JJ Watt was great for the game and the city of Houston! A Houston favorite! — Zach Allen (@RenzoTheDon) December 27, 2022

JJ Watt’s stretch from 2012-15 with the Texans might never be matched. 3x Defensive Player of the Year, 4x First Team All-Pro, MVP runner-up in 2014 when he scored 5 TDs. He averaged 17 sacks, 30 TFL, 47 QB hits and 10 PD during those 4 seasons. A truly transcendent player. pic.twitter.com/lYjRdvFj1Y — scurf.eth (@NickScurfield) December 27, 2022

A JJ Watt statue outside of NRG would look fantastic. — Apollo Texans (@ApolloTexans) December 27, 2022

JJ Watt really retired with two games left in the season, dude had to be fed up with the Cardinals — Lamb🐑 (@nickdais10) December 27, 2022

Thank you JJ WATT you're an amazing player, and the fans all want to say thank you — Kelly Dillbeck (@DillbeckKelly) December 27, 2022

