68º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

‘HTown making moves!!!’ JJ Watt and others weigh in on Houston Texans’ first round draft picks

C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson, Jr. are coming to NRG Stadium

Dawn Campbell, Director of Digital & Enterprise Content

Tags: Houston Texans, NFL, NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson
The Houston Texans drafted C.J. Stroud and WIll Anderson, Jr. in the first round Thursday night. (Getty Images)

After weeks of dancing around questions about what moves they would make at the 2023 NFL draft, the Houston Texans pulled off an unexpected Texas two-step.

The team got Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s defensive star Will Anderson, Jr. after a bit of negotiating that landed them back to back draft picks.

Stroud, who was selected second, had been quiet on social media leading up to Thursday’s first round selections.

His alma mater spoke up quickly after the pick.

In a short video on the Houston Texans Twitter account, Stroud and Anderson, said they were excited to be coming to Houston.

Anderson, who the Texans got with the third pick, also shared his enthusiasm on his own Twitter account.

Number 99 punctuated his reaction to the Houston Texans picks with three exclamation marks.

And the team’s mascot Toro tweeted that general manager Nick Caserio was on fire with the picks he pulled off.

Across social media, Houston Texans fans expressed excitement about what the night means for the future of the franchise.

The Texans gave up the the 12th and 33rd picks as well as two picks in 2024 to get the third pick in the first round of this year’s draft. Was it worth it? Many fans seem to think it absolutely was.

  • @PickByStingley - I don’t care what the Texans had to give up the Texans WON THIS DRAFT.

Houston sports fans are hoping the Texans and the Rockets both are making moves that will make a big impact on the organizations.

Stroud and Anderson will be in Houston soon. Expect them to get a Texas-sized welcome.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.