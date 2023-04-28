‘HTown making moves!!!’ JJ Watt and others weigh in on Houston Texans’ first round draft picks

The Houston Texans drafted C.J. Stroud and WIll Anderson, Jr. in the first round Thursday night.

After weeks of dancing around questions about what moves they would make at the 2023 NFL draft, the Houston Texans pulled off an unexpected Texas two-step.

The team got Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s defensive star Will Anderson, Jr. after a bit of negotiating that landed them back to back draft picks.

Stroud, who was selected second, had been quiet on social media leading up to Thursday’s first round selections.

C.J. Stroud said he stayed off social media and stayed focused. 'I knew if the Texans wanted me they were going to get me. I had a feeling this morning that I'm going to the Texans. I don't care about the outside noise. I'm not going to be perfect.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2023

His alma mater spoke up quickly after the pick.

H-Town, you got a good one” @OhioStateFB tweeted: “

In a short video on the Houston Texans Twitter account, Stroud and Anderson, said they were excited to be coming to Houston.

Anderson, who the Texans got with the third pick, also shared his enthusiasm on his own Twitter account.

H-Town! I couldn't be more ready to join the Texans family. It's time to get to work 🤘#WeAreTexans



🤝 @HoustonTexans #NFLDraft



Check out my 1st Panini Instant Rookie card here! #PaniniNFT #RatedRookie https://t.co/ki8cfYFgOL — William Anderson jr 🏈 (@will_anderson28) April 28, 2023

Number 99 punctuated his reaction to the Houston Texans picks with three exclamation marks.

HTown making moves!!! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 28, 2023

And the team’s mascot Toro tweeted that general manager Nick Caserio was on fire with the picks he pulled off.

@TexansTORO1 - NICK IS COOKING 🔥

Across social media, Houston Texans fans expressed excitement about what the night means for the future of the franchise.

I’ve been a Texans fan my whole life, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Texans’ War Room as excited as I saw tonight. Can’t wait for football season. #WeAreTexans — Austin Myers (@AustinFromHou) April 28, 2023

I don't know if it is going to work out, but the #Texans made me proud tonight. #WeAreTexans They are throwing dice and I like it! #NFLDraft — J Rodriguez (@JRodrigTexas) April 28, 2023

The Texans gave up the the 12th and 33rd picks as well as two picks in 2024 to get the third pick in the first round of this year’s draft. Was it worth it? Many fans seem to think it absolutely was.

@PickByStingley - I don’t care what the Texans had to give up the Texans WON THIS DRAFT.

The "we need a franchise QB" & "we need a DE" squads both won tonite.



Texans are sleeping good — # 2 Pick In Draft (@AyooTexanNation) April 28, 2023

Texans got my No. 1 and No. 4 overall players in the draft.



Texans got a franchise QB.



Texans got the most important position on defense.



Holy cow. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 28, 2023

Houston sports fans are hoping the Texans and the Rockets both are making moves that will make a big impact on the organizations.

Bold moves by DeMeco Ryans and the Texans front office. They get a top QB and move up to get the top defensive player in the draft. Hoping Ime Udoka jumpstarts the Rockets in the same way. — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) April 28, 2023

The Astros are the reigning World Champs.



The Rockets hired Ime Udoka and are bringing in a top pick in a stacked draft.



The Texans hired DeMeco Ryans and drafted CJ Stroud AND Will Anderson.



HOUSTON IS A REAL SPORTS CITY AGAIN!!! — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) April 28, 2023

Stroud and Anderson will be in Houston soon. Expect them to get a Texas-sized welcome.

@HoustonDash - Welcome to H-Town, y’all!