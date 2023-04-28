Texans trade up to land Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.

FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Anderson was selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

HOUSTON – The Texans landed their highest graded pass rusher in the draft, trading up with the Arizona Cardinals to select Alabama All-American edge Will Anderson Jr.

The Texans, after drafting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud second overall, traded with the Arizona Cardinals to draft Anderson third overall. TheTexans exchange 12th overall, 33rd overall selections, 2024 first-round, third-round picks, and Cardinals also send 105th overall pick

Anderson Jr. plays the game with a dynamic, relentless style, chasing down quarterbacks with skill and determination.

He was in heavy demand, visiting the Seattle Seahawks, the Texans and the Detroit Lions, per league sources.

Anderson met with the Chicago Bears and the Texans at the scouting combine among others.

“It was fun,” Anderson said of his meeting with Texans general manager Nick Caserio at the combine. “We just went in there and watched tape, got to know each other. I’m very excited about the Texans as well.”

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Georgia native also won the Bednarik and Lombardi awards and the Lott Trophy and was a two-time consensus All-American and Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Anderson recorded 34 1/2 career sacks, one interception, 204 tackles and one forced fumble. He had 10 sacks last season and 17 1/2 sacks in 2021.

His favorite pass rushing move: the forklift.

“I love the forklift move, I like to watch Nick Bosa a lot,” Anderson said. “I like the way he does his bull-swipe I try to implement that into my game.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com