Former Houston Texas star JJ Watt, wife Kealia Ohai Watt announce birth of first child

Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai attend the Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Awards at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in New York.

HOUSTON – Oh, baby! Congrats J.J. and Kealia!

Former Houston Texan JJ Watt and Chicago Red Stars soccer superstar Kealia Ohai announced on Tuesday the birth of their first child, Kao James Watt.

“Love and happiness have reached heights we never knew existed,” Watts wrote in an Instagram post.

Though the gender of the baby has yet to be revealed, several people in the football community wished the couple and Kao well.

“Welcome to the family Koa,” wrote JJ’s brother, TJ.

“Our newest little cardinal KJ. Congratulations to @jjwatt and @kealiamae on the birth of Koa James Watt 👶,” The Arizona Cardinals wrote on their IG.

The NFL social media account also congratulated the couple.

“KJ Watt! Congrats JJ and Kealia!”

The Watts announced in June 2022 that they were expecting their first child after getting married in 2020.

Congrats to the happy couple!