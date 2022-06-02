PHOTOS: JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai expecting first child, due in October

Kealia Ohai and NFL Player J. J. Watt attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Oh baby!

Former Houston Texan JJ Watt and Chicago Red Stars soccer superstar Kealia Ohai announced on Thursday that they are expecting their first child.

The couple took to social media to share new photos, with Ohai showing her baby bump.

“Could not be more excited,” Watt said on Twitter.

The couple did not reveal their baby’s gender.

According to Ohai’s Instagram, the baby is expected to arrive some time in October.

Congrats to the happy couple!