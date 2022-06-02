PHOTOS: JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai expecting first child, due in October

Oh baby!
Former Houston Texan JJ Watt and Chicago Red Stars soccer superstar Kealia Ohai announced on Thursday that they are expecting their first child.
The couple took to social media to share new photos, with Ohai showing her baby bump.
“Could not be more excited,” Watt said on Twitter.
could not be more excited.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 2, 2022
💙❤️@KealiaOhai pic.twitter.com/rVFPPsINXM
The couple did not reveal their baby’s gender.
According to Ohai’s Instagram, the baby is expected to arrive some time in October.
Congrats to the happy couple!