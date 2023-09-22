Suspect nabs woman’s bag in front of southwest Houston bank

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for stealing a woman’s bag in front of a bank in southwest Houston.

On Friday, May 26 at around 10:15 a.m., the woman had just arrived at a bank to make a deposit at the 7500 block of Fondren.

The woman told police that as she was getting out of her vehicle, an unknown man suddenly appeared and forcibly grabbed the bank bag that she was holding out of her hands. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was described by investigators as a man wearing a teal T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.

