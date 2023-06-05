3 Houston men receive prison sentences for 2021 armed robbery of bank in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas – Three Houston men have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a bank robbery at a Woodforest Bank in Pearland in 2021, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced Friday.

The convicted robbers, Alex Dwayne Thomas, 20, and Rafael Fernandez, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 and Jan. 26.

Thomas and Fernandez were sentenced to 24 and 18 months in prison for the bank robbery. They also received an additional 84 months each for firearms charges, which much be served consecutively. The respective 108 and 102-month prison terms will be followed by three years of supervised release, according to the release.

Their accomplice, Lorenzo Lewis Smith, 20, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 108 months on April 20.

“These men put innocent lives at risk – first when they terrorized bank employees at gunpoint, then by engaging in a reckless escape,” Hamdani said. “Thankfully, authorities were on their heels and put them in custody in short order. This sentence shows our vigilance in combatting violent crime and how we partner with law enforcement to ensure these criminals are off the streets of Houston.”

What happened

The incident, described as a violent take-over robbery, happened on Nov. 5, 2021.

Prosecutors said Thomas jumped over the teller counter while holding a 9mm firearm with an extended magazine. Smith then used a crowbar to pry open the cash drawers and stole money.

Thomas fled in an awaiting get-away car that Fernandez was reportedly driving.

A high-speed police chase began but shortly ended and all three suspects were taken into custody, prosecutors said.

All three men remained in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.