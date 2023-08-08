Man followed from bank in Bellaire area thrown to ground as robbery suspect snatches bag of money

A surveillance video of an aggravated robbery of a man, who police describes as “elderly,” was released to the public in hopes someone will recognize the suspect and vehicles involved, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident was reported on July 5 at around 11 a.m. in a parking lot, located in the 9600 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

The video shows the victim leaving his vehicle before he was attacked by the suspect.

Police said the robber threw the man to the ground, grabbed a bag of money he was holding and ran back to a dark colored Ford Fusion before fleeing the scene.

Investigators said the suspects involved in the attack were in two separate vehicles, the dark colored Ford Fusion and a black Chrysler 300 with fake paper tags.

Before the robbery took place, the victim told investigators that he had withdrawn cash from the Bank of America, located at 11288 Westheimer. Police said the man was likely followed by the suspects.

Anyone with information about this case which can lead to the identification and arrests of those involved is asked to called Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Tipster may earn up to $5,000 if information provided lead to charges and arrest.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for the cash payment by calling or submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.