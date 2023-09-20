93º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘Playbook Pilferer’: FBI searching for Houston masked man accused of robbing Chase Bank in northwest Houston

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: FBI, Crime, Robbery, Bank Robberies
FBI searching for Houston masked man accused of robbing Chase Bank in northwest Houston (FBI Houston)

HOUSTON – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man who is accused of robbing a Chase Bank in northwest Houston Monday.

The robbery occurred at around 9 a.m. at the bank located at 6910 FM 1960.

According to investigators, the suspect, who is dubbed the “Playbook Pilferer,” entered the bank, approached a counter, and verbally threatened a teller while demanding cash. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, which the robber placed into a blue “playbook” folder he carried, authorities said.

The suspect reportedly left the bank traveling westbound on foot. No one was physically hurt during the robbery, investigators said.

The suspect is described by the FBI as a man who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and between the ages of 35-40. The man has a heavy build and long, thick locks.

During the robbery, investigators said the suspect wore a black medical mask, dark shirt, blue pants, and a baseball cap that displayed the “Texans” football team logo on the front.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website, www.crime-stoppers.org, or the Houston Crime Stoppers mobile phone app which can be downloaded for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.

MORE STORIES

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email