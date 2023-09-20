‘Playbook Pilferer’: FBI searching for Houston masked man accused of robbing Chase Bank in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man who is accused of robbing a Chase Bank in northwest Houston Monday.

The robbery occurred at around 9 a.m. at the bank located at 6910 FM 1960.

According to investigators, the suspect, who is dubbed the “Playbook Pilferer,” entered the bank, approached a counter, and verbally threatened a teller while demanding cash. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, which the robber placed into a blue “playbook” folder he carried, authorities said.

Help us identify and permanently bench the "Playbook Pilferer" who robbed the Chase Bank at 6910 FM 1960 in NW Houston this morning.



He's a black male, approx 245 lbs. and 6'3" tall, with long, thick dreadlocks. Call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. Up to a $5,000 reward. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/TO6OWl7frE — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) September 18, 2023

The suspect reportedly left the bank traveling westbound on foot. No one was physically hurt during the robbery, investigators said.

The suspect is described by the FBI as a man who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and between the ages of 35-40. The man has a heavy build and long, thick locks.

During the robbery, investigators said the suspect wore a black medical mask, dark shirt, blue pants, and a baseball cap that displayed the “Texans” football team logo on the front.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website, www.crime-stoppers.org, or the Houston Crime Stoppers mobile phone app which can be downloaded for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.

