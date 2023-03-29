‘Armed Faux Armani Assailant’ wanted by FBI in Katy bank robbery; witnesses say suspect fled scene in ‘soccer mom’ car

A man dubbed the ‘Armed Faux Armani Assailant’ is wanted by the FBI Violent Crime Task Force for an armed robbery of a bank in Katy.

HOUSTON – A man dubbed the “Armed Faux Armani Assailant” is wanted by the FBI Violent Crime Task Force in the armed robbery of a bank in Katy.

According to authorities, on Feb. 8, the armed suspect walked into the PNC Bank, located at 806 Katy Fort Bend Road, around 9 a.m.

The man reportedly threatened the tellers with the gun and demanded money. Officials said he got away with an undisclosed amount of money in a vehicle, described by witnesses as a “soccer mom” car.

Officials described the suspect as wearing a thin black jacket with a fleece collar, and a tan or khaki sweater underneath it with a diamond pattern embroidered on it. Witnesses described his black shoes as “baseball turf shoes” with a white sole. He also carried an orange or red tote bag.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that will lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.