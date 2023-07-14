The ‘Sticky Note Bandit’ robs 3 Houston banks

HOUSTON – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man, nicknamed the “Sticky Note Bandit,” who has allegedly committed three bank robberies in the last 10 days.

A timeline of the events is listed below:

The first robbery occurred at 1:30 p.m. on July 5 at the Hancock Whitney Bank located at 2979 North Loop West

The second robbery took place at 12:09 p.m. on July 11 at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 13106 Woodforest Blvd

The third robbery happened at 3:30 p.m. on July 13 at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 6255 Bissonnet Street

In all three robberies, the suspect was allegedly dressed as a female and handed the tellers a sticky note demanding cash. No one was physically injured during the robberies.

The robber is described as a male approximately 5′8″ tall with a thin to medium build. During the last two robberies he reportedly wore a black wig, black sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a green women’s style sweater, black women’s ballet flats, and carried a black purse.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information which leads to the identification and arrest of the robber.

If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website, www.crime-stoppers.org. All tipsters remain anonymous.