Father says he was followed home from bank and robbed at gunpoint, but this isn’t the first time

HOUSTON – A possible case of jugging has Houston police on the streets searching for three men in southwest Houston.

The three suspects are accused of following a father and son home from the bank and breaking into their home and robbing them.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on South Drive and Leawood.

After the robbery, Houston police gathered evidence, which included yellow rope the victims say the suspects used to tie them up.

Father Rene Lopez said it only took a few moments for the robbery to take place, and then it was over.

Lopez said he didn’t leave the bank with a visible envelope, but still, somehow, he believes the three masked men followed him home.

He said at first he had no idea he was being followed. But then, 10 minutes later while eating lunch with his wife, son and a visiting family friend, he said the perpetrators forced their way into his home through the back door carrying two pistols and a rifle.

Lopez said the thieves tied them up with ropes and ransacked the place, rummaging through draws, stealing $2,000 cash and their cell phones.

Carlos Morales, who lives across the street, said he went outside to bring his trash can in when he saw the suspects’ red car outside of the victim’s yard. The vehicle was also captured on his surveillance system.

About a minute later, he said his cameras also captured the two women who were tied up at his door asking for help with their hands still bound behind their backs.

Morales said he quickly helped and rushed over to cut Lopez and his son free. He also lent them his phone to call for help.

Lopez is grateful to his neighbor, but says this is not the first time he was robbed at his home. He says not only has it happened before, he believes the same people may be responsible.

Fortunately, he says these instances haven’t turned violent, but he is hoping whoever did this will be brought to justice.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.