VIDEO: Suspect snatches elderly man’s bag in front of southwest Houston bank

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect that snatched an elderly man’s bag in front of a bank in southwest Houston in March.

On March 9, the man was walking in front of the Bank of America located at 7500 Fondren at around 2 p.m.

Video from HPD shows the man approaching the entrance of the bank when an unknown suspect ran behind him and grabbed his bank bag. The suspect then ran to a white Lexus SUV and fled the scene.

The suspect was described by police as a Black male wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.