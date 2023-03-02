VIDEO: 74-year-old woman believes she was followed from bank before being robbed in SW Houston parking lot

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the suspects caught on video robbing a 74-year-old woman on Wednesday.

Houston police responded to reports of an aggravated robbery in a parking lot located in the 10000 block of Beechnut.

The woman told authorities she was getting out of her vehicle when a man approached her, forcibly grabbed her purse and walked back to his vehicle.

The video shows the woman attempting to stop the suspect as he was getting into his vehicle, but she fell on the ground as the suspect’s white, four-door Volkswagen sped away.

According to investigators, the woman said before the robbery she had stopped at a bank in Stafford at Murphy Road by the Southwest Freeway and believe the suspects followed her.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.