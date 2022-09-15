Suspect wanted after robbing elderly man gunpoint at ATM in SE Houston, HPD says

Suspect wanted after robbing an elderly man at ATM in SE Houston, HPD says

Authorities with the Houston Police Department are looking for a suspect who they say is responsible for robbing an elderly man at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston.

According to HPD, the robbery happened on Aug. 28, 2022, at around 4 p.m. outside of a bank in the 10000 block of Almeda Genoa Road.

Police say a 77-year-old man was at the bank withdrawing money when an unknown man walked up behind him pointing a handgun and threatening to shoot if the victim didn’t turn over the money.

Investigators say the suspect then hit the victim in the head several times. The blows were reportedly so hard, that the entire magazine in the firearm fell out.

The suspect then picked up the magazine and fled the scene in a dark, two-door sedan. The suspect was described as a 25 to 35-year-old man, standing 5′6 to 5′8, and wearing dark clothing.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.