Bicycle riding bandit robs customer at gunpoint at ATM in Meyerland Plaza parking lot, HPD says

The robbery happened in the 100 block of Meyerland Plaza on September 3, 2022.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed a man at an ATM in the Meyerland Plaza parking lot, then rode off on a getaway bicycle.

According to HPD, on Sept. 3 at 8:30 p.m., a bank customer was withdrawing money from an ATM while in his vehicle at the 100 block of Meyerland Plaza.

That is when a man suddenly appeared, pointing a gun and demanding money, surveillance footage shows.

Police said the victim complied and handed over the cash. The suspect then got on a bicycle and rode away in an unknown direction.

The suspect, who was wearing all black, was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 150 pounds and had blue eyes.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.