Man who witnessed alleged ATM robbery shoots suspect in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot after allegedly attempting to rob another person at an ATM in the west part of the city, the Houston Police Department said.

The situation took place on Saturday around 7:02 p.m. at the Chase Bank in the 10400 block of Westheimer.

A man was using the drive-thru ATM, then an armed man approached his car door. Officers said the suspect ordered the victim to give him money and beat the victim on the head.

A witness pulled up to use the ATM service and confronted the suspect after they saw the altercation. The witness had a gun.

Police said the suspect turned his gun on the witness. The witness was reportedly scared for his life and shot the suspect several times in his lower extremities.

The suspect ran away but was taken into custody by police. He also received medical care and was taken to a hospital.