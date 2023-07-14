Suspected serial bank robber arrested, charged after crashing vehicle during police chase near Greenway Plaza

HOUSTON – A suspected serial bank robber is in custody after leading officers in a chase near Greenway Plaza on Thursday, police said.

Winston Latson is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, violating parole, and two counts of aggravated robbery.

On Thursday afternoon, officers with West University Police Department responded to reports of a bank robbery in the 5500 block of Kirby Dr. at 3 p.m.

Police said Latson entered the bank and demanded money while pointing a gun at employees. He shortly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said it was discovered that Latson had robbed another bank earlier in the day.

On Friday morning, officials with Bellaire Police said officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of Latson driving through the area.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect sped away, leading police on a chase. Police said Latson reportedly threw a gun out of the vehicle.

Moments later, the suspect crashed his vehicle near Buffalo Speedway and Southwest Freeway, police said. He ran from officers until he was shortly apprehended.

Officers with West University Police Department and Houston Police Department assisted Bellaire PD in this case.

Through collaborative efforts between Houston police and the FBI, officials determined that Latson had an outstanding parole violation out of the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole.

According to court records, Latson was previously sentenced to 16 years in prison for aggravated robbery in 2010. He was released on parole in May 2023.