VIDEO: Suspects wielding machete, assault rifle rob southwest Houston store

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects responsible for robbing a store with a machete and assault rifle in southwest Houston.

On Sunday, Sept. 10 at around 10:30 a.m., two unknown men entered a general store located at the 8400 block of Fondren.

According to investigators, one of the men pulled out a machete while the second man pulled out an assault rifle. Both suspects then demanded the money from the cash register. The employee was unable to open the cash register, so the suspects grabbed some cookies and fled the location in an unknown direction, HPD said.

Police described the suspects as:

Suspect #1: Man wearing a black pullover and light-colored shorts while carrying a machete.

Suspect #2: Man wearing camouflage pullover and black shorts with an assault rifle in hand.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.

