VIDEO: 3 suspects rob northeast Houston gas station at gunpoint after being denied beer

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police are searching for three men accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint after being denied beer.

On Monday, Sept. 11, officers said three men entered the gas station located in the 6100 block of Wallisville and attempted to buy beer but were turned away by the store clerk for being too young.

Video from the incident shows the suspects leaving the store and returning moments later with a gun. One of the suspects pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register while the second suspect walked over to the cooler and removed several cases of beer. The suspects then fled the scene in an older model Chevrolet Tahoe.

Suspect’s description:

Suspect #1: Hispanic male, red and white shirt and dark pants.

Suspect #2: Hispanic male, red hoodie, dark shorts and white shoes

Suspect #3: Hispanic male, dark-colored Nike pullover and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.