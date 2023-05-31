SHOCKING VIDEO: Several armed suspects ambush cashier, demand money before taking boxes of cigarettes at Braeswood store

The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a group of suspects responsible for ambushing and robbing a convenience store in Braeswood at gunpoint.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a group of suspects responsible for ambushing and robbing a convenience store in Braeswood at gunpoint.

On Wednesday, May 17, at around 2:10 a.m., four men entered a convenience store located in the 7900 block of Main Street.

Upon entering the store, all four suspects pulled out guns and pointed them at the store clerk while demanding money from the cash register. While two of the men removed the money from the register, the other two took several boxes of cigarettes, HPD said. Once the suspects had the cigarettes and cash, police said they all fled the location in an unknown direction.

Several armed suspects ambush cashier, demand money before taking boxes of cigarettes at Braeswood store (KPRC 2)

The suspects’ descriptions from HPD are as follows:

Suspect #1: Man wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black sandals.

Suspect #2: Man wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and blue and black shoes.

Suspect #3: Man wearing a navy blue hoodie and black pants and black mask.

Suspect #4: Man wearing a navy blue hoodie, blue jeans and orange mask.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Several armed suspects ambush cashier, demand money before taking boxes of cigarettes at Braeswood store (KPRC 2)