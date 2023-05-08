VIDEO: Police searching for suspects seen robbing, hitting man with gun at west Houston convenience store

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a violent robbery where a man was hit with a gun at a convenience store in west Houston two months ago.

On Sunday, March 5, 2023, the victim said he was playing on a gaming machine inside of a convenience store in the 5600 block of Gessner at around 4:45 p.m. when a man approached him, briefly spoke to him and then left the store.

A short time later, the same man returned with another man, and both of them approached the victim while he was still at the gaming machine, HPD said. One of the men pulled out a handgun and placed it up to the victim’s neck while demanding his money. Police said one of the suspects hit the victim in the face with the gun and then threw him to the ground. The suspects then dragged the man outside of the store and removed his wallet from his pants.

Watch the surveillance video from HPD:

Investigators said the suspects got into two different vehicles, a gray Dodge Charger, and a light-colored four-door Mercedes sedan, and fled the scene. Their descriptions from the police are as follows:

Suspect #1: Man with a large build, black shirt and black shorts.

Suspect #2: Man with a large build, black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any suspects in this case may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.